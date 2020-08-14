Both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) have denied claims of being responsible for the names of minors and foreigners captured in the new voters’ register.

The Electoral Commission (EC) in its ‘Let the Citizen Know’ series August 12, admitted to having names of minors and foreigners in the newly compiled register and promised to expunge them.

The two major political parties during the period of the registration exercise were accused of various illegalities leading to the assertion that the two parties should be blamed for the somehow ‘faulty’ register.

But in a panel discussion on Adom FM’s Mpensenpensenmu segment of the Dwaso Nsem morning show, Alhaji Nasiru and Richard Nyamah of the NDC and NPP respectively denied the assertions.

Their denial of being responsible for the presence of minors and foreigners in the new register was in response to a question posed to them by show host C.J. Forson as to whether they should be blamed for it or not.