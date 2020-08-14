Chief Executive Officer of the African Centre for Security Studies, Paul Boateng, has predicted that by October ending there would be a proliferation of small arms and light weapons in the country.

Mr Boateng’s comment comes on the back of recent robberies and rampant brandishing of arms in by some citizens.

Speaking on Adom FM‘s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr Paul Boateng who is reported to have predicted a surge in robbery cases after the Covid-19 inspired lockdown said the government needed to put measures in place to curb the act.

“Robberies in the country are on the rise because guns are in circulation and by the end of October the number of weapons in wrong hands will increase” he predicted.

He identified the source of most of the guns in circulation as coming from neighbouring countries.

Even though he commended the security agencies for their works so far, he urged them to up their game and do more.

Speaking on the way forward, he noted that it was imperative that the police service took intelligence-led-policing seriously so that they could detect and neutralise the plans of criminals ahead of time.

He noted that until intelligence-led-policing becomes part of the work of law enforcement officials, the proliferation of guns will spell doom for the country as far as security is concerned.

Listen to full tape in audio above: