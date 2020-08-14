President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hinted the Sunyani airport will be ready and opened to the public by October 2020.

The President explained the ongoing works on the runway extension at the airport is expected to be completed by September.

He gave the assurance when the Omanhene of Dwenem Traditional Area, Nana Bofo Bene IV, and his elders called on him at the Jubilee House.

The delegation at the Jubilee House.

“By the end of September or first week in October, if you are coming from Sunyani to Accra, you can come by air. The extension of the runway has been completed and the contractor has assured that by latest first week of October, flights will resume again in Sunyani,” he noted.

He also acknowledged the president for the airport and other projects in the area, stating that the people of Bono Region were grateful.

“Nananom and the people of the Bono Region are in expectant mood for the speedy completion of the project to facilitate the movement of people between the region and the rest of the country,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo and the delegation

Among other things, Nana Bene, who is also the Vice President of Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, requested the government to absorb the Dwenem Community Senior High School into the Public school system.

On the Dwenem Community Senior High School request, President Akufo-Addo stated that due to COVID-19, it is practically impossible to grant the request for now explaining that school calendar itself has been thrown out of the window.

Omanhene of Dwenem Traditional Area, Nana Bofo Bene IV

Nana Bene also appealed to the government to complete the Sunyani-New Dormaa-Yawhima road project.