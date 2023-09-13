Embattled Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah says he has prepared his evidence and is confident the truth will ultimately be revealed.

According to him, he is satisfied with the ongoing processes and is certain he will be given a fair hearing by the parliament’s ad hoc committee probing the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare.

COP Mensah made the comment in an interview with Joy News’ Samuel Mbura in Parliament Wednesday prior to the in-camera hearing.

The police officer assured his evidence would be made available soon and the the truth would ultimately emerge.

Meanwhile, sitting has been adjourned to 2nd October.

