Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, says the only crime the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has committed is sticking to his principles.

According to him, it is normal for some police officers to disagree with the way the police chief is running the Service.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr. Akpaloo commended the IGP for changing the status quo.

“The IGP after assuming office said he was going to bring changes and now some are not pleased about these changes. He is doing everything to bring sanity, that’s his only problem,” he said.

The LGP leader said the majority of people have issues with Dr. Dampare because they are not disciplined.

“The IGP has arrested many people including myself before. I was arrested for reckless driving and was sent to court. I was not angry because I’ve lived abroad before and if you’re arrested there, you follow their instructions. The problem we have in Africa is that we don’t follow rules. When an African goes outside, they will never drive without a license,” he added.

On the work of the committee, Kofi Akpaloo said it is a waste time and money.

“Everyone has people conspiring or gossiping against them. It is a waste of Parliament’s time and state money. They did not say they will stage a coup, or forcefully remove the IGP. Have they flaunted any police rules?” he quizzed.

ALSO READ: