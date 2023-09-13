The awards was no joke, and the artistes represented in nothing but glam and fashion.

Honestly, they came in real HARD! On the red… um no, that was the pink carpet.

The award show took place on Tuesday, September 12, at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, and all the biggest musicians gathered to celebrate a year of music and creativity.

For this year’s honorary awardees, Shakira and Diddy took home the Video Vanguard Award and the Global Icon Award respectively. They also graced the stage with their stupendous performances leaving the crowd in a feeling of mixed nostalgia and awe.

The night also witnessed wonderful performances from artistes like Lil Wayne, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Metro Boomin, Anitta, Nicki Minaj, Kelsi Ballerini, Demi Lovato, Fall Out Boy, Karol G.

And for the K-pop fanatics, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together made their debut performances at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards. Woo Hoo!

Now, in case you missed the PINK carpet live, here are some photos of your favs looking all glam and dashing.

