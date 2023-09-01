A top police officer whose voice was captured on the leaked tape in a conversation with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, has said Mr Naabu was economical with the truth in his narrative presented by the Chief to the committee during Monday’s hearing.

Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah insists that Mr Naabu’s testimony given about him in the leaked tape during the probe was false.

The officer fought off the claims and alleged that the voice on the tape attributed to him may have been doctored for parochial gain.

The committee pressed further, recounting portions of Mr Naabu’s assertions from Monday which suggested that “we chiefs do not like to lie” adding that “the tape is correct.”

But COP Mensah would have none of that.

He referenced the initial testimony from one Supt Emmanuel Gyebi who had been reportedly invited, to meet Mr Naabu to further present the tape to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Supt. Gyebu during his section of the probe, denied that he had ever entered any such agreement.

On the back of this, COP George Alex Mensah said Mr Naabu’s word cannot be taken as gospel.

“We were all here when Supt Gyebi denied that he never spoke to Bugri Naabu. Bugri Naabu came here to lie,” he said.

On July 25, the Speaker of Parliament announced Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta-Akyea as the chairperson of a seven-member adhoc committee to probe the recently leaked controversial audio in which voices are heard clandestinely plotting to oust the Inspector- General of Police.

The viral audio, which revealed a conspiracy by a senior police officer and a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remove the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office, resulted in a debate on the floor of Parliament with the Minority calling for a forensic audit.

Subsequently, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin proposed the Special Committee last Thursday, adding that the names of the members should be presented to him within one week.

Making the list public during Tuesday’s sitting, Mr Bagbin said the committee is to submit its report by September 10.