The Inspector General Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has said the current police administration is the best.

He was reacting to claims by COP Alex Mensah that, he is the worst IGP in Ghana’s history.

Appearing before the parliamentary committee probing the leaked tape plotting his removal from office on Tuesday, September 12, the IGP said if the administration was bad, he (COP Mensah) was part of.

When COP Alex Mensah appeared before the committee, he said IGP Dampare was not fit to be head of the Police Service.

Reacting to this, the IGP told COP Mensah in the face that, it was a slip of tongue for saying he was the worst.

“It’s false, unfounded, and the best if you (Mensah) cannot say any good thing, it is best to keep mute. Honourable chair, I think what my brother wanted to say was I am the best, and he missed it,” to the amusement of everybody in the room.

Dr Dampare added that, a lot has been done by his administration to make Ghana safer especially on our roads.

He maintained that, the records prove that the claims by COP Mensah’s do not reflect reality.

