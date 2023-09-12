The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is expected to appear before the committee probing a leaked plot to remove him today, Tuesday, September 12.

According to the Chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta-Akyea, invitation is to grant the IGP an opportunity for his side of the story to be heard following grave allegations being levelled against him.

Dr Dampare is expected to come with his lawyer.

Mr Atta-Akyea, who doubles as Abuakwa South MP added all the individuals, Chief Daniel Bugri Naabu, Supt. George L. Asare, (COP) George Alex Mensah, and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi) will also come back with their lawyers.

He emphasised this hearing would be done in-camera, explaining that there were issues in the hearing that needed to be prevented from coming out in the public to protect national security.

The Chairman said he is confident the IGP would not turn down the invitation extended to him by the Committee.

