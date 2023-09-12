Security Analyst, Adam Bona has challenged the assertions made by Superintendent George Asare that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare influences promotions of police officers.

According to him, the IGP plays no role in the promotion of the junior police officers in the Service.

Supt Asare had claimed before the committee probing the leak tape that, the IGP expedited the promotion of junior police officer, ASP Kenneth Asante Antwi.

He stated that, ASP Asante Antwi was sent on a UN mission by COP George Alex Mensah and was subsequently allowed to attend the Police college to be trained as an Assistant Superintendent, all under the purview of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

However, Adam Bona said the allegations being made by Supt. Asare are inconsistent with the information available in his records.

He argued that, ASP Asante’s promotion was based on a merit-based system within the Ghana Police Service.

Mr. Bona explained that, ASP Asante Antwi passed his UN SAAT exams in 2014 and was deployed to UNMISS from November 29, 2014, to November 30, 2016, and returned to the UN in May 2018.

Bona indicated that, ASP Asante Antwi’s return to the UN was due to a special request from the UNHQ New York Police Division, which recognised his exceptional performance.

He underwent training in the USA sponsored by the UN, becoming a professional crime analyst and a member of the International Association of Crime Analysts. His return to the UN had no involvement from any Ghanaian police officer or commander.

Regarding the claim that IGP Dampare sent ASP Asante to the Police College, Adam Bona said there were recommendations from various institutions that led to his admission to the police college.

These recommendations, he stated came from UNHQ, the Police International Relations Directorate (IRD), and the Director-General of the Police Intelligence Directorate (D-G PID) in 2020 and 2021.

Adam Bona disputing Supt. George Asare’s claims, emphasized that ASP Kenneth Asante Antwi’s promotions and deployments were based on merit and recommendations from various institutions, with no direct involvement from the IGP or other Ghanaian police officers.