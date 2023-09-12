Presidential adviser on health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has said government’s Agenda 111 project has served as a significant source of employment for the people of the Nkwanta North District in the Oti Region.

He made these remarks during the Agenda 111 Impact Forum held in Kpassa within the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.

On August 17, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo inaugurated the Agenda 111 project, an initiative aimed at constructing one hundred and eleven district hospitals across the country within an impressive 18-month time frame.

Speaking to stakeholders at the forum, Dr. Nsiah-Asare said this initiative will not only enhance the healthcare status of the district but will also significantly contribute to job creation within the local community.

“When this project started, the contractors employed a lot of our local artisans; the carpenters, masons, steel benders, and most other artisans in other areas. Apart from that, there are people who are also selling pure water, and food for the workers and we have created some jobs in the local community even before the buildings are completed and commissioned,” he said.

