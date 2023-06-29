Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, says the government remains committed to completing all hospital projects under the Agenda 111 initiative.

According to him, contractors have been instructed to speed up work on the projects, emphasizing that funds have been secured for their completion.

Dr. Nsiah Asare addressed the Ministers Press briefing on progress of the Agenda 111 project at Trede in the Ashanti Region.

The Agenda 111 projects fall under the government’s interventions to improve access to healthcare facilities, especially in remote areas of the country.

It is arguably the largest investment in the country’s health care system.

Speaking at the Minister’s Press Briefing on the progress of the project, Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare reiterated government’s commitment to completing the projects.

According to him, the project offers the space for the employment of more health professionals.

“This is a huge employment opportunity and they are about 101 district hospital, 7 regional hospitals. We will employ. Even a typical district hospital like this, the people we will employ here will be more than 100. You should be assured that once the hospitals are complete, we will create employment for health workers and non health workers” he said.

According to D Nsiah Asare some contractors have had their contracts terminated and re-awarded.

He debunked claims that some projects have been abandoned.

“We don’t shy away from terminating the contracts that’s why we have terminated some contracts and re-awarded them,” he added.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said 88 out of the Agenda 111 hospitals are under construction.

“The brief I have is that 88 are currently under construction. It’s grouped into 8 zones and in each zone, you will find 54 projects. We have visited 33 so far and we thought that today, coming to Trede were it all began it is important to showcase from Trede all that has gone on so far,” he touted.