The government has announced a new initiative through which 20,000 local jobs will be created by the Youth Employment Authority (YEA).

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed this during the 2024 budget presentation in parliament on Wednesday.

Mr Ofori-Atta stated YEA is about concluding negotiation with CCI, the business process outsource (BPO) operator in sub-Saharan Africa.

The initiative, he noted will target young graduates in Ghana, adding an office space has already been secured.

“Our goal is to realise Ghana’s potential to become a global BPO powerhouse,

employing over 250,000 Ghanaians over the next few years. Ultimately, our ambition remains to build an entrepreneurial nation and create an additional minimum of 1 million jobs for the Ghanaian youth over the near-term,” Mr. Ofori-Atta stated.

The Finance Minister expressed confidence the Akufo-Addo led government will be able to execute this initiative given their track record with regards to job creation.

“We have done this before with 2 million jobs in years, but we must move faster,” he added.

Mr Ofori-Atta also mentioned that, government is positioning a generation of Ghanaians to secure leadership in the global arena.

“Today, our country hosts the headquarters of the AfCFTA [African Continental Free Trade Agreement]. We also have a privileged position in leading the climate change charge.

As the agreed host of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Secretariat, we are galvanising the coalition of 68 nations and 1.7 billion people to shape the climate discourse and secure resources for a just energy transition”, he concluded.

