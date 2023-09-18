Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, was forced off with an injury over the weekend in the Premier League week five games against Aston Villa.

The 32-year-old picked up a knock just 25 minutes into the game at Villa Park and was replaced by French forward, Jean-Philippe Mateta in their 3-1 defeat.

Crystal Palace are expected to confirm the extent of the injury later today.

Speaking after the game, Crystal Palace assistant coach, Paddy McCarthy said: “It looks like a dead leg – it’s a little bit early to say. He’ll be assessed tomorrow and see where we are with him on Monday.”

Jordan Ayew was recently named Crystal Palace Player of the Month of August after providing three assists in four games.