A Kenyan cook, identified as Maliha Mohammed, has surpassed Nigeria’s Hilda Baci’s record of the longest cooking marathon.

Mohammed achieved the record months after announcing her intention to pursue it.

Hilda Baci achieved the longest cooking marathon with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes. She was officially declared the Guinness World Record holder on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Chef Mohammed who began her cook-a-thon on August 11 unofficially set a new record after cooking for 95 hours 15 minutes.

The mother of two who had previously broken the Guinness World Record in 2019 posted pictures online to reveal her new accomplishment.

However, the Guinness World Record is yet to confirm Chef Mohammed’s new cooking record.