Actor Gunshot, whose real name is Kwaku Dankwa, has opened up about his relationship with fellow actor Dr Likee (Ras Nene)

In an interview with ZionFelix, Gunshot revealed that he first met Dr Likee back in 2009 at Krofrom.

Gunshot explained that during that period, Dr Likee and other actors had come to his area for a movie shoot. It was during their time together that they exchanged contact.

As they kept in touch, Gunshot shared that Dr Likee surprisingly invited him to a watch night service.

Gunshot admitted that he was taken aback by the invitation, as he had never seen Dr Likee as someone who would be interested in church activities.

This led Gunshot to distance himself from Dr Likee for a while. However, their paths crossed once again when Gunshot relocated to UGC-Kumasi in 2018.

During the interview, Gunshot also discussed his collaboration with Dr Likee and his venture into starting his own YouTube content business. The actors have been working together, and Gunshot expressed his excitement about the opportunities that have come his way through their partnership.

