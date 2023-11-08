It has come to light that the Electoral Commission (EC) has requested for the withdrawal of the Constitutional Instrument on the creation of the Guan constituency.

The Representation of the People (Parliamentary Constituencies) Amendment Instrument 2023 seeks to capture the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) traditional areas that were unable to vote for a parliamentary candidate in the 2020 general elections.

But Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu at leadership briefing of the press on Wednesday November 8, 2023 explained that, it is to give way for the District Assemblies Election.

He indicated that, EC explained that, not all Ghanaians have the Ghana card to partake in the election.

However, the Minority leader, Cassel Ato Forson said EC has no basis to withdraw the CI since the people of SALL can hold their District Assembly election later.

The Majority leader said they have therefore denied the EC’s request to withdraw the CI

On the issue of Ghana card being the sole requirement for acquiring the voter ID card, Minority leader said their position is that, until every eligible Ghanaian has a Ghana card, they will oppose any attempt to remove the guarantor system.