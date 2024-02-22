The Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency in the Ashanti region, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has formally relinquished his role as the leader of the Majority caucus in Parliament.

Below is his resignation address:

MAJORITY LEADER’S RESIGNATION ADDRESS

At a meeting involving The President, The Majority Causus and The National Officers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) where Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu tendered in his resignation, the Majority Leader rendered these words:

He thanked Mr. President for the opportunity to talk to his colleagues once again and said…

“I have served the Party diligently ever since I entered Parliament on the same day, January 7th 1997, with the President. I believe I have served the Party very well to the best of my ability, and I have no regrets.

There is a difficult battle ahead of us, to which enterprise all of us must commit ourselves. We are at a critical juncture that requires absolute unity and peace within our ranks to successfully prosecute the “Breaking the 8 Agenda”.

In my absence from the Country, certain Issues had been raised to which I have been connected. I do not want to be the eye of the storm. Nothing should be done that would precipitate cataclysmic consequences. That is why I am stressing peace and unity.

For those of my colleagues who are here, let me express my most sincere gratitude to you all for the partnership and assistance that you have provided to propel the agenda of the Party, and latterly, government.

At this stage, I would want to inform Mr. President, the Members of Leadership, herein present, the Leadership of the Party, and all others, that I voluntarily declare my intent to step down as the Majority Leader before you my colleagues here and now, in order to afford the Caucus the opportunity to choose their leader.

I thank you Mr. President for the opportunity afforded. Thank you all once again.

