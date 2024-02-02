The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, expressed worry over the departure of experienced lawmakers from Parliament.

“I am deeply concerned about the NPP, Parliament of Ghana, and our democracy as a whole. The longer a legislator serves in Parliament, the greater their performance tends to be. This is beneficial for the individual, their party, Parliament, and democracy at large” he said.

The Majority leader made this known in an interview on GTV.

He stressed the need for serious reflection within political parties, particularly the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), regarding this concerning trend.

“The continuous loss of MPs is troubling. Both the NPP and NDC must engage in introspection to understand the root causes of this constant turnover,” he remarked.

Mr. Mensah-Bonsu condemned the prevalence of vote-buying during the NPP’s parliamentary primaries, describing it as detrimental to the democratic process.

