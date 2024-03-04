The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has raised concerns about events held at the forecourt of the State House.

The forecourt of the State House in the past years has been the venue for funerals, especially of some political figures in Ghana.

But Mr Bagbin has said these events pose security threats to Members of Parliament (MPs) in their line of duties.

The Speaker made these reservations during discussions with the top five schools that took part in the National Public Speaking Competition on Friday.

“I’m sure when you were coming you heard some noise outside, when we are busy doing our work, then there are people outside there permitted to come and make and noise. By the time we go outside, they could have broken into our cars, and stolen things.

“You talk to them it is like they are deaf and dumb, they don’t hear. We are constrained to be able to function properly,” he bemoaned.

Additionally, Speaker Bagbin expressed his frustration about the public’s declining trust in politicians.

“When you hear the politicians talking do you believe it? Once you are a leader and the people following you don’t believe you, you can’t achieve anything,” he said.

On the sidelines of the interaction, he also touched on the Ghana-International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

“Anytime they want Ghana to falter and return to them, they will tell their small boys to come and misadvise us. When we do the wrong thing and we collapse, they [IMF] say aha, that is what they do to us. Ghana we have been there 17 times, we have not solved our problems,” he stated.

