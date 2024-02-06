The Upper East Regional House of Chiefs says residents are now living in fear following the recent surge in violence in the Bawku municipality that claimed 13 lives.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the President of the House, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III called for urgent steps to address the protracted conflict.

Pe Ayagitam, who doubles as the Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, bemoaned the peace of the area is under threat as the conflict is spreading to other areas.

“The Upper East is generally a peaceful region until the Bawku crisis erupted into proportions beyond human imagination. The crisis has reached a stage where everybody is highly suspicious of their neighbour.

“We are no longer safe in the region. Whether you are Kusasi, Mamprusi, or a well-meaning citizen who wants to see peace in the area, you are tagged to either of the warring factions,” he stated.

A bus attack on Monday January 22 claimed the lives of six people after which unknown assailants ruthlessly killed two men and four women in another attack.

The recent surge in violence has heightened the concerns of the Ghana Armed Forces, who have noted that the assailants are using sophisticated weapons, such as an RPG.

This escalation in violence has left residents in the area on edge, even at their places of work.

