The Member of Parliament for Binduri, Abdulai Abanga is calling on Parliament to intervene and bring lasting peace to troubled Bawku.

Unknown gunmen fired into a group of people at the community centre on Wednesday, January 17, resulting in the death of two persons, while four others were injured.

Five persons were also ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen on their way from Bawku to Binduri on Monday, January 22.

In an interview on Citi FM, Abdulai Abanga proposed that Parliament and other relevant stakeholders act as mediators to ensure peace prevails.

He also called on residents to make conscious efforts to restore calm so that developmental projects in the area can continue and be completed.

“What Parliament can do for now to help the situation is to assist with mediation because the situation we have is that people are trying to retaliate against others for killing their relatives. For me, that will never end the conflict. So, we need the leadership of Parliament and well-meaning Ghanaians to come and talk to the young ones to unite because, if you look at the nature of the area, we are all related in one way or another.

“We need to understand that it is important for us to live in peace so that we can enjoy development because we have serious developmental issues over here. If we don’t stop it, funds will either be diverted to providing security, or even contractors and other people will withdraw from the area. We will suffer in the end because we have a lot of challenges” he added.

NPP leadership ordered to produce Wontumi before Kumasi Traditional Council in one week

Prophet beaten to pulp after attempting to bonk a married woman

Ghanaian female student emerges Overall Best Student in The Gambia Law School