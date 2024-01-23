Wife of Nigerian singer Harrysong, Alexandra Peres Harry, has taken to social media to share a cryptic post, hinting at possible dissolution of their marriage.

This comes after a Nigerian blogger published an alleged conversation revealing a discord between the couple.

The conversation suggested that Harrysong had asked his wife to undergo an abortion, after it turned out she was pregnant with another girl after their three female children.

He expressed reluctance to be responsible for another child, especially if it turned out to be a girl.

In the purported messages, Harrysong instructed his wife to use some funds he gave her for domestic stuff to facilitate the abortion.

In a subsequent conversation, his wife accused him of having other side chicks, to which he replied that they were superior to her since she’s ugly.

In response to the unfolding situation, Harrysong appealed to the public to respect his family’s privacy during this challenging time.

However, his wife, Alexandra, has taken to her Instagram story to announce that she is officially done and seeking divine intervention.

The exact status of the couple’s relationship remains unclear, and fans are eagerly awaiting further developments as the saga unfolds.