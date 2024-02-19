Awarding Ghanaian actor, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto has revealed how a slap from his wife led to their divorce.

According to him, the slap was so intense that it made him fall down.

To avoid a worst situation in future, the comic actor said he went to inform both families for the marriage to be dissolved.

“I married my wife in 2006. I did not divorce my wife until recently when she slapped me and I fell. I am afraid of marriage now,” Akrobeto hilariously recounted on Accra-based UTV.

This was at a time he was congratulating Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira on their 20th marriage anniversary.

Akrobeto who expressed shock at how far the Bawumias have come noted he thought they had been married for about 10 years.

“Bawumia, the vice president and his wife have been married for 20 years. Oh wow, they have done very well. You see, they are not old but have married nicely, which is good. So do you think Bawumia does not hurt his wife? Do you think Samira does not offend her husband?

“We all make mistakes but please, marriage is all about understanding. I thought it was 10 years since they got married,” he lauded.

The second family tied the knot on February 14, 2004.

