The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has told Parliament that the residence of the current Clerk-to-Parliament was sold to a private developer in 2015 and not 2019.

He said his checks at the Lands Commission showed that the said land was given out during the previous administration.

“The then Minister of Works and Housing gave an offer to a private developer in 2015 and a lease was granted in the 2015,” he said.

Unimpeachable records

Contributing to a debate for the House to approve the motion on the 2024 Budget Statement on the floor of Parliament Thursday (Nov 23), Mr Jinapor said, “these records at the Lands Commission is unimpeachable as it happened in 2015.”

“It just so happened that the developer, having bought the land in 2015 and having been given an offer letter in 2015 and having been granted a lease in 2015 took possession in 2019. To all intent and purposes, the land was sold in 2015,” he told the House.

