In a moment of joy in Damongo of the Savannah Region, Samuel Abu Jinapor has been officially acclaimed by the Electoral Commission(EC) as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 parliamentary candidate.

Referred to as the “Man of Action,” “Man of Development,” and “Man of the People,” Mr Jinapor, who is also the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, in his speech, confidently assured the NPP leadership that the constituency is secured for the party’s victory.

He pledged the support of the constituency towards ensuring Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the President of Ghana in the December 7 polls.

“The Savannah Region will be a true battleground for the NPP. Every vote will be contested and every seat will be contested, and with God’s help, all these seats will be secured for the NPP government,” he said.

Urging the General Secretary to convey the positive news that the Savannah Region is firmly in favor of the NPP, he stated, “We will win Damongo for the NPP, and we will secure a significant number of seats for the NPP, with God ensuring this success.”

“Let us unite and back Jinapor, back Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and back the NPP to win the Savannah Region for the incumbent government,” he emphasized.

Mr Jinapor expressed gratitude to all and sundry for their support and love in making him the MP once again.

He also thanked Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his support and confidence reposed in.

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua who graced the ceremony urged unity for Damongo’s development and the entire region, while commending Mr Jinapor for his eloquence, affability, and industriousness.

He congratulated the MP for earning his position and encouraged him to continue working towards securing victory for the party in the 2024 election.

He extended this advise to all party executive to work hard and together in the interest of the party.

Highlighting the importance of a united front, Kodua emphasized that a unified Savannah can win the region by storm and secure victory in the election, making Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the President of Ghana.

Taking her turn to address hundreds of NPP loyalists and Ghanaians who have been wonderstruck by the transformative works of the MP, the Minister for Information-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar said she was not surprised about the news of Mr Jinapor going unopposed.

She lauded his impactful works are evidenced in every facet of the lives of the constituents spanning infrastructure, education, sports, employment among others.

Detailing her personal working experience with him, Fatima Abubakar mentioned humility, dedication, visionary and selflessness as some key exemplary and commendable virtues of Hon. Jinapor which have been paramount in his rise in the political space.

She espoused that the MP has not reneged on his promises to the people and delivered on each of them.

She cited the construction of astro-turf, educational opportunities and massive infrastructure works as evidence of the efforts of Hon. Jinapor in the Damongo Constituency and the Savannah Region.

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng who was also present said having worked with Mr Jinapor during his tenure as Local Government Minister, he is not surprised by his rapid rise.

He lauded the MP has always distinguished himself as a dedicated and committed man who always looks out for the interest of the people he works with.

He noted that his success at the Ministry could not have been chalked without the incredible works of Mr Jinapor.

On his part, the Savannah Regional NPP Chairman, Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, he said the works of the MP will serve as a platform and rallying point for the NPP to build on the numbers they polled in the region in the 2020 elections.

He warned the National Democratic Congress that the NPP will leverage on the achievements of Mr Jinapor and the government as a whole to chase down every vote and establish its dominance in the region.

Also at the acclamation ceremony to support the Jewel of Damongo were Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister Designate for Roads and Highways, Saeed Abu Jibril, the Savannah Regional Minister, CEO of Forestry Commission, John Allotey, and executives from all the 7 constituencies of the Savannah Region as well as party faithful from Ashanti region.

Damongo is one of the seven constituencies in the Savannah Region, which has traditionally been held by the opposition National Democratic Congress since 1993.

In 2020, Jinapor contested for the first time against the incumbent MP Adam Mutawakilu, who had been their lawmaker since 2013.

In a turn of events that shocked pundits, Jinapor won the elections for the first time for the NPP with over 54% of the valid votes cast, becoming the first NPP legislator of the area since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Following his election, President Akufo-Addo appointed him as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, a position he has held till date.