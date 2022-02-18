The final funeral rites of former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor has been held.

The forecourt of the State House was wrapped in red and black as the mortal remains was laid in state on Thursday for filing past and reading of tributes.

Former President John Mahama, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo and NDC 2020 Running Mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang were among those who mourned with the family.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin also led a delegation including Minority Leader; Haruna Iddrisu, Buem MP; Kofi Adams, Keta South MP; Dzifa Gomashie.

Former Finance Minister; Dr Kwabena Duffuor, representatives from the Transport Ministry as well as other top officials and Ghanaians from far and near were also present.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart passed on on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, aged 65.

Family sources said she passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

As a Transport Minister, she served under the erstwhile Mahama administration but resigned in December 2015, due to controversy surrounding a contract for re-branding of the Metro Mass Buses.