Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been enstooled as Nana Adasuoko l, by the Suma Traditional Council in the Bono Region.

It was a coronation of plomb and pageantry in Suma-Ahenkro over the weekend.

The honour, commemorated the 2023 Annual Suma Royal Retreat and Crusade of the Traditional and Local Councils of Churches.

The Paramount Chief and President of the Suma Traditional Area, HRM Odeneho Dr. Affram Brempong lll, in his remarks eulogised Speaker Bagbin for his sterling leadership and advocacy for the preservation of culture, values, traditions, and customs of the people of Ghana.

For his part, Speaker Bagbin, expressed appreciation for the demonstration of love, kindness, and reverence accorded him by the Chiefs and people of Gyaman Kingdom.

He advised the chiefs and people of Suma, against unhealthy partisan politics with divisive tendencies, as the 2024 General Elections approach.

Speaker Bagbin also called on the traditional rulers to uphold the peace and security of the country as they live up to their civic responsibilities.

“As we are at the threshold of an election year, I will encourage Nananom not to remain quiet when it comes to the political conversations that are critical to our democratic development, and our peace and security.

“We must all help to shape the political discourse of this country to ensure that it feeds into the hopes and aspirations of our people,” he said.

