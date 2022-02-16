It has almost been the norm in recent times to hear Parliamentarians, especially those in opposition chant “father oo! father” as a welcome gesture anytime Speaker Alban Bagbin enters the Chamber.

Their act is to praise and show excitement anything they see Mr Bagbin.

This, however, has not been sitting well with the former Nadowli-Kaleo MP but he has been mute over the period.

The same thing happened on Wednesday when the usual welcome “father oo father” greeted the Speaker in his procession into the Chamber.

But Mr Bagbin, who was angered, warned the MPs, especially the Minority, saying, let this be the end.

Mr Bagbin did indicate that he was the father of the House but it was unparliamentary to do that.

He has, therefore, asked them to put a stop to it.

Listen to the audio above: