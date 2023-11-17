Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has explained why Andre Ayew was named in Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Ayew, before his inclusion in the squad list, who was clubless after leaving Nottingham Forest in July has joined French Ligue 1 side, Le Havre for the rest of the season.

Hughton, who was quizzed on Ayew’s inclusion in the squad despite the player’s inactivity said, “Andre is our captain, he has different values”.

“I could tell you that the two days of training we’ve had is similar to the training we had in September. When you see him on the training pitch, this is someone without a club, but he is training every day. Maybe the circumstances will be different for a different type of individual, but he is our captain, he adds value to what he can give us on the pitch.

“He has something that we have not spoken about so much. We have a lot of young players in the squad, and a lot of young players means a lot of inexperience. Andre has leadership qualities, he has values and he’s our captain,” he added.

Andre Ayew is the most capped player for the national [115], having scored 24 goals.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars v Madagascar has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT