Eighteen years after hiplife artiste, Terry Bonchaka, died in a fatal car crash, his mother, Charlotte Adjetey, is still grieving the loss and yet to come to terms with the incident.

Terry Bonchaka met his untimely death in a fatal accident on the Legon-Madina road in Accra when his car veered off the road and hit a tree.

He was confirmed dead at the 37 Military Hospital.

Real name Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey, the 21-year-old died on Friday, October 29, 2003, after performing at the Akuafo Hall of the University of Ghana in their Hall Week Celebration.

According to her, she was asleep when the news of Terry’s death was broken to her.

Amidst her devastation, she rushed to the hospital with a lot of questions nobody could answer on her mind.

Recounting the horrifying experience in an interview on Asempa FM’s Tete a Tete show, Mrs Adjetey, who spoke with much pain in her voice, disclosed she couldn’t even get to see her son.

“I went to meet the person he was with before his death at the hospital and he informed me but I didn’t understand how it happened since my son was at the passenger’s side but he couldn’t say anything.

“I wanted to go inside but they declined and it was a very difficult moment for me but they never allowed me,” she sobbed.

She explained the only thing she got hold of during his last moments was his shirt, shoes, and a wristwatch which to her confirmed Terry’s death despite being in denial.

Listen to the audio attached above: