Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has ignited a social media storm with a recent post concerning his father, Pete Edochie.

On the occasion of his father’s 76th birthday, Yul took to Facebook to share heartfelt videos showcasing their interactions.

In the post, he showered his father with effusive praise, hailing him as the Lion of Africa and a living legend. Yul playfully referred to his father as the ‘last attractive 76-year-old still alive’ and extended warm wishes for his continued health and longevity. He also expressed his deep affection, likening his feelings to those of a little boy.

This follows an earlier incident in which Yul hinted that his father had not been forthright about his knowledge of Yul’s marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin.

In his Facebook post, Yul expressed his sentiments: “THE LION OF AFRICA! EBUBEDIKE. A LIVING LEGEND. THE GREATEST. THE MOST HANDSOME 76YR OLD MAN ALIVE. CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE @peteedochie. Long life, good health and unending blessings, I pray for you Dad. My man for life.”