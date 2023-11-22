Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has revealed how a car accident almost led to his death.

According to him, he died in that car accident but God gave brought him back to life.

“In 2019 I died in a car accident but God gave me a 2nd life” he said in a post on social media.

Mr. Edochie pledged to serve God with the second life granted to him.

“Not a 2nd chance but a 2nd life. God told me that my first life was for myself and it was gone but the 2nd life He gave me, I would live for God, for His word, His glory and live for humanity,” he posted.

See post below: