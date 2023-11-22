A group calling itself Okada Riders Association of Ghana (ORAG) has thrown their support behind flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.

The group has touted the proposed policy as a game changer.

In a statement, the Association said the policy will go a long way to benefit the unemployed.

“Our enthusiasm for this 24-HOUR ECONOMY is like how a team of footballers will feel when a strategy is put in place for all members of the team to be playing at the same time simultaneously.

“We have noticed that the 24-hour economy will be a solution by itself to all the challenges of our entire membership and their family, as well as our customers and dealers of motor vehicles and spare parts dealers,” the statement read in parts.

The Association also claimed mechanics and vulcanizers have also expressed interest in the policy.

“This will help us to save money as we will have a choice of time to do business conveniently and also maximize gains with no fear of security challenges as the case is now,” the statement added.

Mr Mahama has announced the implementation of a 24-hour economy to revive Ghana’s ailing economy if voted as president in 2024.

He has explained that, this policy will address the pressing issue of Ghanaian youth embarking on perilous journeys across the Sahara and the Mediterranean in search of better opportunities in Europe.

But the policy has been criticised with many questioning its feasibility.

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said Mr Mahama lacks an understanding of the policy he is promising Ghanaians.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below:

OKADA RIDERS FOR 24 HOUR ECONOMY

Ladies and gentlemen from the media fraternity, we salute you for your commitment to your social responsibilities such as projecting the voice of the voiceless as in our case.

We have heard of the intention of the NDC to change our current intermittent economy to a 24-HOUR ECONOMY when they come to power.

Our understanding of the unprecedented substitution from the current economy to the 24-HOUR ECONOMY is that, our economy will no longer slow down nor come to a halt due to the direction of the sun.

Business as well as service delivery, to continue irrespective of sunrise or sunset.

We have noticed that the 24-HOUR ECONOMY will be a solution by itself to all the challenges of our entire membership and their family, as well as our customers and dealers of motor vehicles and spare parts dealers.

The mechanics and vulcanizers have started showing interest in the conversation, leading to such a fantastic idea of JOBS FOR ALL, AT ALL TIMES.

Ladies and gentlemen, our enthusiasm for this 24-HOUR ECONOMY is like how a team of footballers will feel when a strategy is put in place for all members of the team to be playing at the same time simultaneously.

This will help us to save money as we will have a choice of time to do business conveniently and also maximize gains with no fear of security challenges as the case is now.