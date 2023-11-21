Former head of the Political Science Department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has described the 24-hour economy as feasible.

Speaking with Nana Jantuah on Nhyira FM’s morning show ‘Kuro yi mu nsem,’ Dr. Amoako Baah noted that even though it may be challenging, the 24-hour economy is possible.

“This suggestion is feasible. It’s not even about money because those you’re doing it for will be the same people who pay the cost through taxes. But make sure the cost isn’t huge,” he said.

The political scientist explained that, the strategy will need proper planning and management.

“They have to think about it properly and think into the future so we know to put this here and put this here. So it can be executed well,” he said.

Dr. Amoako Baah asserted that, security will need to be a key factor during the planning process.

“The key thing is security. Not just in the market, but security must continue all around, even at home. Imagine you’ve closed work, but you get attacked on your way home. So it’s not just about the market; the whole system must be protected. Even drivers must be protected so transportation can be assured,” he explained.

Dr. Amoako Baah further explained that, the policy can solve the employment situation in the country.

“Mahama can decide to employ new people as market police officers. They shouldn’t be equivalent to the other officers. A lot of people need jobs, and you would be shocked at the number of people that will apply,” he noted.

The political scientist believes “things will be difficult in the beginning, but this will gradually become regularized”.