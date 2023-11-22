Former Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has shared refreshing pictures of himself on social media to celebrate his birthday.

The football legend turns 38 years today, November 22.

In a beautiful photoshoot, Baby Jet as he is popularly called shared seven slides with gorgeous outfits.

The first outfit was a stunning white silk fabric while other slides captured the footballler in a seamless African print shirt with shorts.

Beaming with smiles he captioned his post; “This is the day the Lord has made. +1 day. I’m grateful.”

Below is his post on Instagram