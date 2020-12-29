Leadership of Ghana’s 8th Parliament would have to change its sitting time to allow members who double as Ministers to attend to ministerial work before going to Parliament.

This is the view of the Chairman of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ben Abdallah Banda.

Speaking on ‘Luv In The Morning’ with David Akuetteh, the Offinso South MP said with both the NPP and NDC having 137 members and one independent candidate, the ruling NPP will have to do more to get their members in the chamber for Parliamentary discussion.



“I think the leadership of the 8th Parliament might have to change the time of sitting to later in the day so the Ministers who are MPs can go attend to ministerial work in the morning and come to Parliament at a later time in the day,” he said.



The 8th Parliament under the 4th Republic will be sworn in on January 7, 2021 after a Speaker has been chosen by the 275 MPs.