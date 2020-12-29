Praise Catalogue has released the list of finalists for the 2020 edition of the Digital Preachers Awards.

The awards is an annual ranking that seeks to celebrate Christian excellence in the digital space.

It is geared at inspiring and equipping the “Church” to communicate credibly, effectively, and powerfully as it continues to strive for excellence in preaching the uncompromising gospel of Jesus Christ digitally.

The award scheme is opened to Ghanaian residents only.

Nominations opened on 1st November 2020 and closed on 13th December 2020; which was followed by assessment and careful considerations by a team of experts for the ’30 Most Influential Digital Preachers in Ghana’.

The panel of judges was made up of ministry and industry experts who independently scored the sites/social media pages of all nominations received according to a selection of general criteria and then specific criteria for each category.

After careful consideration 30 people were selected including 5 new entrants; Christian Vibe Gh, Theophilus Forson, Celestine Donkor, Moses Ok Ministries and Akesse Brempong.

The criteria for selecting finalists include the number of followers, rate of engagement, number of people who grow spiritually following the preacher or institution, how personal the preacher gets with the audience, and how personal the preacher/institution gets with followers.

Details of scoring and selection criteria can be found on www.praisecatalogue.org.

Individuals, Organisations, and Ministries nominated themselves and others for the awards.

The list follows no particular order.

Below is the compilation of Ghana’s 30 Most Influential Digital Preachers online:

1. Mensah Otabil

2. Dag Heward Mills Ministries

3. Bishop Charles Agyin Asare

4. Akesse Brempong

5. Eastwood Anaba Ministries

6. Celestine Donkor Fan Page

7. Diana Antwi Hamilton

8. Christian Vibes Gh

9. Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro

10. Moses Ok Ministries

11. Empowerment worship center

12. Rev Nana Yaw Sarfoh

13. Grace Citadel Church

14. International Central Gospel Church

15. Action Chapel International Hq

16. First Love Center – HQ

17. Pastor Richard C. Whitcomb

18. Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun

19. Makers House Chapel

20. Church Of Pentecost

21. Author Ralph Antwi

22. Joe Mettle

23. Ohemaa Mercy

24. Asoriba Church App

25. Joyful Way Inc.

26. Harmonious Chorale

27. Prophet Michael Ankumah

28. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams

29. Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah

30. Theophilus Forson (Devine Media HD)

