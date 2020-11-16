Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, displayed his musical prowess during a live interview.

The display by the Minister was to prove his life was not all about politics but a social life that keeps him going.

An interview on E vibes on Joy Prime saw him speak about his love for music, movies, books and also spending time with his family.

“I love hiplife and this afrobeat from Nigerians; Dumebi, Amaka and this one from 2Face but currently I’m listening to Akwaboah and Flowking Stone’s ‘Blow My Mind’,” he added.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi lawmaker indicated music and movies are what keep him company when he is alone from his family.

“When I am not in the constituency on weekends and the children are not around, I watch television a lot, read good books and currently I am watching ‘The Governor’ on Netflix,” he said.