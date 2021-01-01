The future of outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is bleak.

According to Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, members his own political party will betray him.

Prophet Badu Kobi

“NPP will give out Kennedy Agyapong”, the founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church prophesied during his watch night service on December 31.

Hon. Ken Agyapong who has been very instrumental in the NPP’s quest to retain power, the man of God added might abandon the party in 2021.

Prophet Badu Kobi also added that, there will be division in the ruling party and “big secrets” will be exposed.