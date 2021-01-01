The founder leader of the Glorious Wave Chapel International on 31st watch night service released 21 prophecies about things to happen in 2021.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi among other things said the Supreme Court will overturn the decision of the Electoral Commission about the outcome of the presidential elections.

which he believes could come to pass if certain actions are not taken.

He revealed that there will be attempts on the life of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the NDC.

Below are Prophet Badu Kobi’s 21 prophecies



India shall progress than any other country



The economy of America will slow down



The economy of China will tumble



The truth of Ghana’s election will come out



NPP will give out Kennedy Agyapong



Deportations from nations worldwide



Iran will worry America



Another virus is coming and the source China and it will pass through Europe



Economies of the world will slow down



Prophets shall be attacked



Because of darkness over Ghana death, poverty, sicknesses will be cheap



A very big funeral will happen in Ghana



Some countries under the UK will start the process of breaking away



2021 will be the year of increased enemies



Bishop Agyinasare, Badu Kobi, Nigel Gaisie have been programmed to be attacked Landcruiser with foreign people have been given pictures of pastors but God won’t give them up. It is political and some pastors are involved



NDC should pray for Sammy Gyamfi. Some people want to kill him spiritually.



The owner of Angel FM should pray. There is a conspiracy to bring his business down in 2021. Captain Smart should ask me who sent people to his house.



Citizens are going to fight police and military



Serious in-fighting in the NPP and secrets will come out



Jean Mensa’s life is in danger



More protests across nations