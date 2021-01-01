The life of the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi is in “grave danger”.

According to Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, some people have planned to end the life of the promising young man due to partisan politics.

“NDC should pray for Sammy Gyamfi. Some people want to kill him spiritually” he said during the 31 watch night service on Thursday.

The founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church International claimed some people are threatened by the work Sammy Gyamfi is doing for the NDC thus want to kill him in 2021.

He charged the NDC man is take his personal security seriously in the discharge of his duties.

Sammy Gyamfi has been very instrumental in the NDC’s quest to overturn the election results as declared by the Electoral Commission (NDC) and this, Prophet Badu said has made him [Gyamfi] a target both “physically and spiritually”.