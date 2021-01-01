Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in ushering Ghana into the year 2021, prayed for continuous prosperity and peace among Ghanaians.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia fellowshipped with congregants of Power Chapel International in the Ashanti Region on New Year’s Eve as he bid farewell to 2020.

Speaking at the service, Dr Bawumia admonished all Ghanaians to remain steadfast in the fight for peace, saying: “Let us continue to pray for the peace of this country. Let us not take it for granted. Let us continue to pray for an even more peaceful 2021.

“We all have the responsibility to ensure that the country, Ghana is made a haven for the collective settlement and not just for a selected few. This is a new year coming, we pray for prosperity.”

Together with Second Lady Samira Bawumia, both state officials robed in white gave thanks to the Almighty God for his protection throughout the year.

The Vice President is confident of a major transformation in all parts of the country during his second term of office and service to the good people of Ghana.

According to him, there is no doubt in his mind that some significant foundation has already been laid for accelerated development.

“We are confident that He who has begun the good works will help us to bring it to a perfect completion,” he noted.