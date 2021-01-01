Ahead of the hiring of the election petition filed by former President John Mahama at the Supreme Court, two prophets have given contradictory outcomes of the petition.

Whiles Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah has predicted the status quo will remain, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has said the verdict by the Electoral Commission (EC) will be overturned by the Supreme Court.

He told the congregation that Mr. Mahama is the rightful occupant of the presidential seat and will be handed a victory ruling by the Supreme Court.

“The Truth of Ghana’s election will come out and the rightful owner will take the seat”, he said during 31 service in his church.

But Prophet Owusu Bempah who hitherto was his [Kobi’s] spiritual father said John Mahama will lose the petition.

“God took me into the courtroom and I saw a paper with NDC written on it. The paper was being blown in the courtroom and fire from heaven to burn the paper. God told me Nana Addo is his choice and that the Supreme Court cannot change His mind and plan” he said.