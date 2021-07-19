General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Emmanuel Badu Kobi, is claiming credit for Accra Hearts of Oak winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

He maintained that God fulfilled his prophecy about the Phobians in 2020 to shame his critics.

Hearts of Oak were officially champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after their coronation match at Sogakope on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Prophet Badu Kobi

The Phobians were presented with the coveted trophy alongside their prize money of GHS 250k and 40 gold medals.

This feat, the controversial man of God said, is because of the popular prophecy in 2020.

“Whether they believe me or not, today, Hearts of Oak are going to receive the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League cup and it is Badu Kobi’s prophecy which has come to pass,” he stated.

Play attached audio for more: