The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a mid-semester break for Senior High School (SHS) three students, nationwide.

The break, according to the outfit will commence from Tuesday, July 20 to Sunday, July 25, 2021, with academic work to resume on Monday, July 26.

However, GES in a post on its Facebook page said provisions will be made for students who do not wish to go home.

“Students who do not wish to go home or find it difficult to go home should be allowed to remain in the school and heads are to ensure that they are fed and follow all school rules,” the post read.

The break comes ahead of the students’ final exams.

GES, in April 2021, rescheduled the reopening of school for SHS final-year students from April 6, to May 5, 2021.

This they explained was to give them an uninterrupted instructional period till they write their examination in September/October.

