General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has explained why his prophecies about football did not come to pass.

According to him, God wanted to punish those who decided to gamble with his word.

“Those who are talking, do you know their problem? They just believe Badu Kobi but God knows the wrong they did,” he added.

The controversial prophet could not fathom why people will gamble with the word of God.

“When Badu Kobi prophesy about football, don’t bet because it will fail. Most Ghanaians are fools; who told them to bet? Forget them,” he told his congregation while delivering a sermon on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Prophet Kobi charged the youth never to use his prophesies as a yardstick to bet.

“God is laughing at some people they don’t know; you are using me to bet? He quizzed.

Play attached audio for more: