The management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), says it has begun engagement with private hostel owners over the high cost of rental fees.

This follows a protest by the students on Friday, July 16, 2021, to demand reductions in the hostel fees.

The students, during the protest, lamented some owners have increased their fees to as high as 90 percent.

The management in a statement said those hostels were not part of the Private Hostels Association (PHA), whose members review rental fees in collaboration with the university.

“We wish to state that the University, through the Office of the Dean of Students, has over the years, been engaging the Private Hostels Association (PHA) members and their leaders in the fixing of fees.

“This year has not been any different and hostels which belong to the PHA have increased their rentals not exceeding 12% as agreed with the University,” parts of the statement read.

READ ALSO:

It added: “Management wishes to assure the general student body and the public that every effort is being made to provide decent and secured accommodation for students on campus.”

However, it has assured these owners have been identified with efforts underway to bring about reductions.

“Consequently, discussions are ongoing with three(3) private investors for the construction of hostels beginning next academic year,” parts of the statement read.

Read the full statement below: