Alhaji Kareem Grusah has taken a swipe at Asante Kotoko following King Faisal’s late survival in the Ghana Premier League.

Faisal maintained their status in the country’s top-flight on Sunday following their 0-0 drawn game against Liberty Professionals at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.

According to the owner and bankroller of the club, league giants, Kotoko, worked against his side in the relegation fight.

He claims the Porcupine Warriors should be ashamed of themselves for failing to achieve their target of seeing Faisal relegated from the top-flight.

“They (Asante Kotoko) should be ashamed of themselves,” he fumed on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They are greedy and wanted King Faisal to be relegated.

“They did everything possible to ensure we are relegated but they forgot that they are not God.

“They wanted Kwame Peprah and I. Dreams FC, Ebusua Dwarfs, and Hearts of Oak were all interested in the player but it was only Dreams FC who promised us good money but we decided to keep the player,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko shockingly lost to Elmina Sharks at home on the final day of the season.

READ ALSO