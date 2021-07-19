Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has received the coveted Millennium Excellence Award for Journalism and Media Personality.

The recognition was conferred on him by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the illustrious Board of Governors of the Millennium Excellence Foundation on Saturday.

In the citation to celebrate Mr Awuni’s excellence, the Foundation acknowledged that his works have contributed enormously to national development.

Describing the Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Estate as “a hero”, the Foundation noted that Mr Awuni is a “true patriot” for the “silent majority” who have been robbed through corruption.

“The Foundation admires the fortitude with which you fight corruption and social injustice using all journalistic tools at your disposal such as investigative pieces, exposures, documentaries, books, etc.

“You have mastered how to stand up against corruption with the most resolute conviction like David against Goliath when standing up is not for the faint of hearts,” parts of the citation read.

It further indicated, “Your compelling investigations have not only saved Ghana millions of dollars but also helped in making corruption a high-risk endeavour.”

